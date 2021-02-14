Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin is urging people who will be travelling in the north end of the county to be extra cautious Sunday.
"Everything north of North Coffee Elementary and north of the 105 (I-24 exit) is iced over," Partin said.
Murfreesboro Highway to the county line has some bad icy spots, Partin said, noting that state highway crews are out salting the hills.
Partin said that there has been several wrecks this morning and areas of Murfreesboro Highway is closed until it is thawed.
"We want everyone to be careful traveling in the hill country of North Coffee," he said. Watch for slick spots. With everyone getting out to got to church I want them to be very careful."
Partin said the Interstate is open but traffic is slow. Fredonia, Hwy 64, Hwy 280 and other county roads are becoming treacherous with black ice.