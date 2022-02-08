Developing Story:

A search for a stolen vehicle has ended with a subject in custody following a  multi-department pursuit that ran through the center of Manchester, down Spring Street to terminate near the Fraternal Order of Police Building on the Old Tullahoma Highway. 

Around 10 a.m., Feb. 8, Coffee County Sheriff Department  began searching for a stolen 1996 white Chevrolet pickup truck. 

According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen just after 10 a.m. at the Joint Industrial Park, and was suspected to be headed to Tullahoma and Shelbyville.   

The pursuit began around 11 a.m. along Highway 41 and proceeded toward town. Manchester Police Department and Coffee County Sheriff Department followed the vehicle through town. A passing vehicle was forced from the road by the stolen vehicle near Waterford Farms. 

The suspect vehicle was diverted into a field across from the FOP building and an as yet unnamed suspect was placed in custody.    

