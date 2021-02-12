featured top story
Sheriff's dept. need help finding property
-
- Updated
Coffee County Sheriff Department is looking for anyone has or know anyone who has bought any property from Donald Gary Pinkston.
Those with information should contact Investigator Brandon Reed at the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at 931-570-4191.
Pictured are two of the items the Sheriff's Office is still looking for. Reward offered for any information that leads to the whereabouts of Polaris Razor or gooseneck trailers.
One trailer has been recovered but still looking for the other trailer posted.
