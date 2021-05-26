featured top story
Sherriff Department searching for two juveniles
Update: these two are safe at home, according to Law Enforcement.
Coffee County Sheriff's Department is searching for two missing female juveniles in the Roberts Ridge Road area.
The Juveniles were last seen around noon today. Anyone living in the area please check barns, storage buildings, or sheds.
Any contact or information please call Inv. Brandon Reed at 931-570-4191 or contact the Comm Center at 931-728-9555.
The two are said to have been wearing black rubber boots.
Trinity Storm Barber - age 11 is a white female with blonde hair. she was wearing camo pants and a blue shirt 4 ft. 6 inches tall and about 90 lbs.
Candice Sun Barber, age 8, has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs about 80 lbs. and is about 4 ft. tall she was wearing white shorts and a purple shirt.
