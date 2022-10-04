The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved William Sipe as the next Manchester chief of police during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Sipe, who previously served as a major with the department, was sworn-in by Mayor Marilyn Howard immediately following Tuesday’s meeting.
Sipe will succeed former Police Chief Mark Yother, who retired effective Aug. 30, 2022.
Assistant Chief Adam Floied, who also applied for the position of chief, has served as interim-chief during the hiring process for Yother’s successor.
Howard thanked Floied for his work as interim-chief while the Municipal Technical Advisory Service conducted its interview process with the five candidates.
“I would like to say that MTAS did give the highest rating for Adam Floyd, and Adam I do appreciate how hard you have worked and I am sure Mr. Sipe would say the same thing…,” Howard said during the meeting.
After being formally sworn-in, Sipe said he is looking forward to getting to work as the new Manchester police chief.
“We want to hit the road running and we want to be very transparent for our community and we want to do the best and provide the best services that we can and policing,” Sipe said. “We have got some very good quality men and women in our department that can do that.”
