The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved William Sipe as the next Manchester chief of police during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Sipe, who previously served as a major with the department, was sworn-in by Mayor Marilyn Howard immediately following Tuesday’s meeting.

Sipe will succeed former Police Chief Mark Yother, who retired effective Aug. 30, 2022.

