Snow expected

Rain showers are expected before 11 p.m. tonight, then rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Then, snow showers after 2 a.m. are expected, according to the National Weather Service. Low temperatures will be around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.
On Friday, snow showers are likely, possibly mixing with rain after 9 a.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.
