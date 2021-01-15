Snow expected
Tonight, there is a slight chance of rain showers before 8 p.m., and a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
 
Saturday will bring a chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of flurries between 11 a.m. and noon, the National Weather Service reports. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

