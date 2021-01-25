- Health Project -- Becki Louden
- Basic Needs Displays -- Lacy Cote
- Math Manipulatives -- Treva Arnold
- Library Books -- Bobbi Gilley-Holt
- 5th Grade Musical -- John Wright
- Social and Emotional Supports -- Alicia Vaughn
- Sensory Pathways -- Nikki Anderson
- Pebble Path Project-- Erin Phillips
- Portable Screen - Allison Beachboard
- Literacy Tools - Kim Watkins
- Books - Ali Shelton
- Outdoor Reading Area - Connie Rynd
- Center Activities - Lesli Sherill
- Materials for Theatre - Karen Lewis
- Counseling Materials - Lou Paschall
Since 1984, the Sportsmen & Businessmen's Charitable Organization (SBCO) has been serving the Coffee County community through various philanthropic efforts. Those efforts include financial assistance to those in need with health, medical, dental, vision, food, education, transportation, shelter, and other expenses. In addition, we have successfully implemented several programs directed at assisting the children in our community.
For questions regarding this program or learning more about how to support the organization, please contact us at (931) 728-5048 or via email sbco1986@gmail.com