The state Tennessee Housing Development Agency has opened a Rent Relief Call Center as an aid to those struggling due to the pandemic.
The call center can be reached at 844-500-1112 or https://thda.org/help-for-renters-section-8/covidrentrelief. Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday – Saturday.
The agency is administering a COVID-19 Rent Relief program and includes Coffee County residents. Under guidance from the US Treasury, funds designated as part of the COVID-19 Rent Relief Act of 2020 will support renters who are or have been struggling to pay rent, utilities, or other home energy costs due to loss of wages/income as a result of the pandemic.
According to THDA, “Renters who have experienced economic hardship beginning on or after March 13, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and who meet additional eligibility requirements will qualify for this assistance.”
Households receiving other federal housing assistance are eligible to receive funds from THDA’s COVID-19 Rent Relief program.
Eligibility is based on the 2020 Median Income, 80% income limit and number living in the household. A single person can make $34,100 two person household income can be $38,950 or a four person household can earn $48,800.
Assistance will go directly to the landlord or utility company on behalf of the tenant family. Payments are expected to be made within 30 days of receipt of documentation.
The maximum rent arrears assistance that can be paid is 12 months. In addition, this assistance only applies to back rent dated on or after March 13, 2020.
For more information, go to https://thda.org/help-for-renters-section-8/covidrentrelief.