Coffee County Central High School’s Michael Stein has announced his run for County Commission. The announcement follows as submitted.
They say that the most dangerous phrase in the English language is “We’ve always done it this way.” That quotation is attributed to Grace Hopper. She was a pioneer in computer science because she refused to accept the status quo and looked for new, innovative ways to advance computer science. Like her, I am also a pioneer, but in the education field.
I am one of only 30 teachers in the state to have been chosen for the initial cohort of the Hope Street Group State Teacher Fellows. During that three year fellowship, I conducted surveys and focus groups in five school systems around a variety of education issues. I also met with then Commissioner of Education, Dr. Candice McQueen, to discuss with her the results of those surveys and focus groups.
I am also a former president of the Coffee County Education Association. I served in that role for three years during which time I managed their budget and represented the teachers across Coffee County. When the time came for me to represent my constituents, I did so to the best of my ability–even at the risk of my own career.
For the past two years, I have worked with five other teachers in Coffee County as part of their PECCA team. I initiated the PECCA process, which used to be known as collective bargaining, because there are issues in Coffee County Schools that need to be solved. For the first time in the history of Coffee County Schools, teachers are currently meeting with representatives from the School Board on a variety of issues with the goal of improving the school system. Additionally, I am the first-ever full-time ESL teacher at the high school. I have served as the English Department chair for over a decade and am an active member of the high school’s faculty advisory committee.
I am dedicated and I don’t do anything half-way. I have no agenda other than a desire to serve my community. I will follow the evidence and do what I feel is best for the taxpayers of Coffee County and for the citizens of District 2. In the classroom, I teach students how to write an argumentative essay. They have to make a claim, find evidence to support their claim, and clearly explain the evidence. Likewise, as a County Commissioner, when I vote, it will be based on the facts of that particular issue.
Finally, and most importantly, I am doing this for my family and for families like mine. I have two daughters, who are sixteen and eleven, and I want them to be able to return to Coffee County after graduating from college and find jobs here. In my sixteen years working in Coffee County schools, I have worked with students and parents from across the county. This has allowed me to have a tremendous amount of empathy for and a deep understanding of the plight of citizens in this county. It has never been more clear that while it’s important to grow responsibly, we need to be laser-focused on bringing a variety of businesses and industries to Coffee County.
I appreciate your consideration and support in helping me become the next County Commissioner for District 2. Thank you, and God Bless.