Subjects missing from jail work detail
Coffee County Sheriff Department are looking for to two individuals, Nathaniel Henry and William Patrick who were last seen today (March 5) at Manchester Housing Authority.
Both subjects were last seen this afternoon at the Manchester Housing Authority where they were on a work detail. Both subjects were last seen wearing their jail issued black and white striped jumpsuits but may have changed clothes.
If anyone has seen these individuals please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-9555 or your local authorities.
Individuals could be inside the Lakewood Park Community
