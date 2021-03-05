Coffee County Sheriff  Department are looking for to two individuals, Nathaniel Henry and William Patrick who were last seen today (March 5) at Manchester Housing Authority. 
 
Both subjects were last seen this afternoon at the Manchester Housing Authority where they were on a work detail. Both subjects were last seen wearing their jail issued black and white striped jumpsuits but may have changed clothes.
 
If anyone has seen these individuals please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-9555 or your local authorities.
 
Individuals could be inside the Lakewood Park Community

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.