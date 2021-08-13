238271851_4961698770524203_2079660032481722620_n.png
The TBI has asked for help to find Samuel Earl Rich, a 25 man wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder and Theft of Property, in connection to an incident in Bedford County.
Rich is 6'00" tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
 Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. Up to $2,500 reward is being offered.

