PLEASE SHARE: The TBI has issued an AMBER Alert in the search for 6-month-old Lilybet Boyd, who is missing from Roane County.
She was last seen earlier today, wearing pink pajamas. Lilybet is 16 pounds and 25" inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She went missing from a residence in Oliver Springs earlier today.
She may be in a dark blue, 2016 Ford Explorer, with temporary TN tag QGJ88B1.
Spot the vehicle or the baby? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911 immediately!
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Winchester man charged in shooting
- AEDC announces 70th anniversary open house
- Shelbyville boy dies of gunshot
- Williamson County ruling likely to affect local mask case
- Stolen Rolls-Royce crashes Porsche 944 in 177+ MPH chase in Marion Co.
- University of South tops UTK in drinking charges in TBI report
- Tennessee State Fair debuts new 2021 location
- TOPS in Manchester celebrates 50 years
- EXPLAINER: Why the Colonial Pipeline hack matters
- Former Winchester Police charged with multiple counts of rape
Images
Videos
Local Area Events
-
May 16