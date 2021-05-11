PLEASE SHARE: The TBI has issued an AMBER Alert in the search for 6-month-old Lilybet Boyd, who is missing from Roane County.
She was last seen earlier today, wearing pink pajamas. Lilybet is 16 pounds and 25" inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She went missing from a residence in Oliver Springs earlier today.
She may be in a dark blue, 2016 Ford Explorer, with temporary TN tag QGJ88B1.
Spot the vehicle or the baby? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911 immediately!

