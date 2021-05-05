Big Payback

For the past seven years, there has been a day each May when the community has rallied and showered area nonprofits with its generosity.

This 24 hours of giving, known to many as The Big Payback, is a full day to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee every day.

In its seven year history, The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, has helped to raise nearly $21 million from a total of 147,642 donations for participating nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations.

How Does The Big Payback Work?

  • Starting at 6pm on May 5, donors have 24 hours to make gifts to more than 1,000 participating nonprofits, including schools and religious institutions, which are located in or provide services to the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee.
  • Gifts from the public are boosted with funds from sponsors of The Big Payback. Nonprofits vie for financial incentives and prizes totaling more than $245,000.
  • Our leaderboard tracks donations in real time and shares the organizations awarded prizes throughout the day.

Let’s come together online at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 through 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 and give to the organizations that help make Middle Tennessee a place we’re proud to call home. Because giving always matters.

Did You Know?

Manchester non profits include 

Blue Monarch 

CASA Works 

Citizens for Homeless Relief 

CC Children's Advocacy 

CC Humane Society 

Hands On Science Center

Have of Hope

Hospice of Highland Rim

Imagination Library 

Millennium Repertory Company 

One Day of Hope 

Partners for Healing 