In regards to a recent report on the status of the Toliver's Warehouse, the Manchester Times met with Mike Bass to clear the air on the condition of the warehouse.
Bass stated that the warehouse is not in a detrimental state, however did endure some smoke and heat damage. According to Tolliver's employee, Evan Stiefel, many of the items did have significant amounts of soot accumulated on them.
Bass stated, "We want to ensure the community that we received some smoke damage, but there was no loss as far as merchandise as to what was on pawn, layaway, or for sale. We were very fortunate and just have to do some clean up."
The Toliver's team is working diligently to deep clean all affected items in the inventory. Pictured above are just two examples, of many, of a tremendous clean up job the team has done.
Bass also wants it to be known that he is beyond happy from the tremendous amounts of community outreach and care after the incident. He states that he is thankful to be in an environment of such supportive people.