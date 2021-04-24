Severe storms, tornadoes possible today

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a

* Tornado Warning for Southwestern Warren County in Middle Tennessee..., Southeastern Coffee County in Middle Tennessee and Northwestern Grundy County in Middle Tennessee until 5:45 p.m. .

At 5:21 p.m.  a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Manchester, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Warren, southeastern Coffee and northwestern Grundy

Counties, including the following locations... Altamont, Viola,

Hillsboro, Beersheba Springs, Summitville and Morrison.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 110 and 122.

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED

HAIL...<.75IN

Instructions: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

