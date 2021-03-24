Jujitsu black belt Misti Garrett is offering a women’s self-defense class Wednesdays 4:30-5 p.m. at Transformation Wellness and Martial Arts. A second session with different content will follow the first.
“Predators are looking for an easy target. So it’s not the target’s fault, but we can modify our behavior to not become an easy target,” Garrett said.
Garrett is a black belt associate instructor in Krav Maga (an Israeli fighting technique) 11 years, certified combative instructor with Gracie jujitsu, the only certified female instructor in Tennessee.
“I have enough of a background to provide women with self-defense techniques for violence against women,” Garrett said.
“We’ve been wanting to add women’s self-defense for a long time. Women are the least likely to participate in martial arts programs. We have in Tennessee a large rate of violence against women,” Garrett said.
“I wanted to do something to remedy that. I’m offering it for free. They are very short sessions because I know that time constraints for women are a large reason why they don’t participate. I’m going to commit to that for a month and if they there is still interests, I’ll still do it and take donations for different charities as long as I’m doing the class.
The class will consist of first of awareness. Garrett said that identifying potential threats and learning how to assert personal space boundaries are important.
The classes will include roleplaying exercises setting verbal boundaries and to recognize with a person is trying to manipulate you.
“The creepy huggers — when people get in close and you don’t know what to do. We’re going to talk about how to cut those behaviors off and not feel guilty about it,” Garrett said.
“And body language, those are the most important self-defense skills women can have,” she said.
The technique portion will be from an unarmed perspective, but will include armed and unarmed aggressors. There will be scenarios of stranger and non-stranger attacks, which could require different responses.
“There’s a lot that goes into women’s self-defense. People think that it’s just fighting and fighting, but there’s a lot more to it,” Garrett said.
To register for the free class, go to Transformation Wellness and Martial Arts Facebook page for a link to the Mindbody Online account.