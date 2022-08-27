A truck was stolen from Brook Hollow Circle late Thursday night or Friday morning had in it a backpack with the care items for a Manchester special needs youth.
According to the owner Amanda Anderson, the truck, a silver Chevy Silverado Z71 with a crack in the windshield and a Tennessee Titians logo on the back widow, was stolen between 11:20 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Aug. 25-26.
Anderson told the Times that her son has special needs so his medicine, tablet and communication cards, and other things were inside the gray backpack.
A car seat from the truck was recovered Friday near Doak Road.
Anderson said it was stressful enough without my vehicle and his bag being stolen from our own driveway.
“The previous night around the same time we heard gunshots close to the house and the officer confirmed that he responded to the call but didn’t find anything,” she said.
The truck was recovered in the parking lot of Cumberland Presbyterian Church on McArthur Street with the keys inside. The backpack and its contents were inside. The truck has what is suspected to be damaged transmission.
Anderson asks people to be aware of security.
"I want people to be aware that these groups of two-three people are going around breaking into cars, stealing anything easily accessible and even stole a truck. Make sure you lock your belongings up, install cameras and most importantly talk to your neighbors and let them know what is going on because no one wants their stuff taken or destroyed.
"We work hard for what we have especially nowadays so no one should feel that they have any right to take it. The community can work faster than the understaffed and unfunded police department if we work together," she said.
