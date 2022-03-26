277231801_343976517772728_8360226570120442022_n.jpg

Tullahoma Police Department

The TPD needs your help in locating a 14 yoa missing juvenile by the name of Logan Adams. Logan is autistic but is verbal. He was last seen this date at his home on Inglewood Drive around 1:42 PM and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and red pajama pants and may also possibly be wearing a black jacket with black shoes. He is 5’5” and weighs 120lbs. He is also believed to be on his bicycle which is described as a beach cruiser style green bike with pink horn. If you see him please contact the Tullahoma Police Department.

