"TVA continually monitors weather forecasts, and has plans and processes in place to adjust generation and transmission resources to meet expected demand. TVA continually invest in further strengthening the resiliency of our system," the statement said.
To save electricity and to save money on the bill, the TVA recommends turning up thermostats – even one degree makes a difference.
Also use fans to move air – they use far less power than the AC.
Keep the blinds on the sunny side of your house closed.