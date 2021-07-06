The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for input from the public on proposed alternatives for vegetation management activities on its transmission rights of way during fiscal years 2022 and 2023. A Draft Environmental Assessment is available for public review and comment at www.tva.com/nepa.
TVA’s recommended action is Alternative B. TVA would use an Integrated Vegetation Management approach to promote the establishment of a meadow-like environment along its ROWs with vegetation that does not interfere with the safe and reliable operation of the transmission system.
An IVM approach for vegetation management considers the overall, long-term effect on public health and safety, reliability of electricity transmission, environmental stewardship and cost. Activities include herbicide applied selectively to unwanted vegetation and mechanical and manual vegetation removal.
Failure to address vegetation clearance and management of brush, downed vegetation and small trees could result in wildfires, major power outages, and injury to life or property.
TVA is asking for public input on the draft EA through August 6, 2021. Comments can be submitted online at www.tva.com/nepa, by email to nepa@tva.gov, and by mail in writing to Anita Masters, NEPA Specialist, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market Street, BR 2C, Chattanooga, Tenn. 37402. All comments received will become public record, including names and addresses, and will be considered in the development of the final EA.
.