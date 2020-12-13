Two men arrested for murder

Hunter Gremillion and Mark Luttrell have been arrested for second degree murder. They were booked in Coffee County Jail on Dec. 11.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Frank Watkins said that as far as he knows the case “has something to do with overdose deaths.” Watkins said that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department wasn’t involved with the case, and that most likely the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked on the cases.
Gremillion has been charged with second degree murder.
Luttrell has been charged with second degree murder and possessing or manufacturing with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia.
Gremillion is in Coffee County Jail on a $150,000 bond, and Luttrell is held on $175,000 bond.
Winston Brooks, public information officer for the Tullahoma Police Department, confirmed that the case involves an overdose death. Brooks said the TBI and the District Attorney’s office are working on the case.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.