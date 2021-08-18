_DSC0786.JPG

Unity Medical Center recently announced reinstated precautionary measures that include social distancing, mask usage and no-visitor policies for the facility and our associated clinics.

The announcement said that the hospital’s first priority is the health and safety of our community.

We are asking you to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as other seasonal viruses by washing your hands frequently, maintaining social distance, and wearing a mask.

“If you have not been vaccinated, we encourage you to educate yourself and speak to a physician about getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” it reads. “If you start to feel sick with COVID-19 symptoms: fever, cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, and/or diarrhea please contact your physician. Maintain social distance from other until evaluation has been completed by your provider.”

The no-visitor policy is in place in all areas. All patients are asked to wear a mask upon entry to the facility and maintain a six foot distance from others.

“Thank you for allowing us to serve you and helping us maintain the health and safety of our community,” the announcement said.

“Please be aware that due to high testing volumes rapid testing may not be available. Our supplies are in a back-order status. PCR tests are available but can take several days before results are returned. We need to work together by doing our parts in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Unity said.

