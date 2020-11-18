A free virtual event for veterans, families, caregivers survivors and VSOs to address questions from veteran communities from 1-2 p.m., Nov. 30 at www.facebook.com/events/48851518875937.
The event will be hosted by Secretary Robert Wilkie and Dr. Lynda Davis, VA’s Chief Veterans Experience Officer.
Veterans can find more information at the following contacts: Download the VA Welcome Kit www.va.gov/welcome-kit; subscribe to #VetResources www.va.gov/vetresources/; Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1 and the White House VA Hotline: 1-855-948-2311.