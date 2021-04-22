COVID number two.JPG

North Coffee Elementary School nurse Kristin Fredrik receives the second COVID-19 vaccine in Coffee County by Health Department nurse Kristi Bender. 
The Coffee County Health Department will be set up at the old Southern Family Market in Manchester today from 11 a.m. -2 p.m.. No Appointment needed for your COVID Vaccination.
 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.