The Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904 has made the painful decision to CANCEL the monthly VFW Breakfast Fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, August 28.
While Post members always enjoy seeing everyone and serving great food while friends and supporters socialize, safety is our first consideration. We regret the inconvenience of the last-minute change, and hope to see everyone again soon.
For more information and to stay current on the latest local VFW news, visit our Facebook page or www.vfwpost10904.com.