The Coffee County VFW is hosting a food donation drive. Food items can be brought to the Post through the week. Don Purinton, VFW Service Officer, is there Tuesday through Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 8 am to noon.
Or, you may bring items to the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Coffee County Veterans Association's meetings which are held every Monday at 6 pm. The American Legion Son's meet at 6 pm on the second Tuesday of the month, or to the Marine Corps League meeting which will be May 18th at 5 pm.
You may also bring Items to the Vietnam-Era Veterans Dinner this Thursday or to the Fair on Saturday at Westwood Middle School.
Collection for the food items will run until June 16th. And we will keep track of who donates what and let you know how much is collected.
May 16