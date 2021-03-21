American Legion Gold Star Post 78 Commander Don Purinton, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 Commander Howard I Thompson and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904 Commander Kimberly King post a wreath on the courthouse memorials during a relatively small ceremony held Monday, May 25 on the square. The unofficial event, led by emcee Hans Hooker, VFW Chaplain, paid tribute the servicemen and women who have lost their lives serving the country. A traditional, publicly announced ceremony was not held due to COVID-19 concerns.

King said that over 50 people attended the event.

"What is amazing is that I really did not promote it because we didn't want a crowd to show up as we could not sure an official permit for that day," she said.

Four groups there: American Legion Gold Post 78, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 and the Marine Corps League, Detachment 1128, collectively known as the Coffee County Veterans Association.

"As none of the organizations has been able to hold a meeting, we decided to swear in our new year officers for this year. We typically elect new officers in April, then they do a swearing in, or take a pledge to perform their duties faithfully and in support of the community, in May. As most of us were there yesterday, we decided to swear in our officers and members before the Memorial Day event," King explained.

Our Master of Ceremonies was Hans Hooker. Hans is a retired Army veteran, and our Veterans of Foreign Wars Chaplain.

King said that after the ceremony, about 25 of veterans drove to Summitville Cemetery where we visited the grave of Robert Lee Swindell,who suddenly in December and he was active in the American Legion and VFW for a couple of years.

At Lee's grave, the group placed a veterans marker, flowers, and flags from the Marine Corps League. Hans Hooker led a prayer for the late veteran, followed by a salute to his grave. The veterans offered their condolences to his widow, Janice Swindell.