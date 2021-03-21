The Manchester, Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 is pleased to announce that the VFW Breakfast, a long-time community favorite, is resuming beginning this month from 7– 9:30 a.m.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast for only $6.50 per person, although donations above that amount are always welcome.
As the Post’s main fundraiser, the VFW Breakfast has special relevance because revenues allow the Post to carry out its mission of helping veterans and their families. Without these critical funds, VFW has been hard-pressed to complete its mission at full capability. Now, necessary funds will be available.
VFW Post Commander, retired Navy Chief Kim King, said, “Please know that nearly every member of the Post has had a vaccine to date. We will do all we can to provide a safe, clean breakfast event.”
Additionally, Humana Health Care has partnered with VFW Post 10904 to pay all food costs – meaning even more funds will be available to help area veterans.
The VFW Breakfast, traditionally held the last Saturday of each month, was suspended a year ago due to the pandemic. VFW is proudly starting it back up again, better than ever.