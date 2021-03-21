Remembering the Fallen

American Legion Gold Star Post 78 Commander Don Purinton, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 Commander Howard I Thompson and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904 Commander Kimberly King post a wreath on the courthouse memorials during a relatively small ceremony held Monday, May 25 on the square. The unofficial event, led by emcee Hans Hooker, VFW Chaplain, paid tribute the servicemen and women who have lost their lives serving the country. A traditional, publicly announced ceremony was not held due to COVID-19 concerns.

King said that over 50 people attended  the event.
"What is amazing is that I really did not promote it because we didn't want a crowd to show up as we could not sure an official permit for that day," she said. 
 
Four groups there: American Legion Gold Post 78, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 and the Marine Corps League, Detachment 1128, collectively known as the Coffee County Veterans Association.
 
"As none of the organizations has been able to hold a meeting, we decided to swear in our new year officers for this year. We typically elect new officers in April, then they do a swearing in, or take a pledge to perform their duties faithfully and in support of the community, in May. As most of us were there yesterday, we decided to swear in our officers and members before the Memorial Day event," King explained.
 
Our Master of Ceremonies was Hans Hooker. Hans is a retired Army veteran, and our Veterans of Foreign Wars Chaplain. 
 
King said that after the ceremony, about 25 of veterans drove to Summitville Cemetery where we visited the grave of Robert Lee Swindell,who  suddenly in December and he was active in the American Legion and VFW for a couple of years. 
 
At Lee's grave, the group placed a veterans marker, flowers, and flags from the Marine Corps League.  Hans Hooker led a prayer for the late veteran, followed by a salute to his grave. The veterans offered their condolences   to his widow, Janice Swindell. 
 

 

 -Staff photo by John Coffelt

The Manchester, Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 is pleased to announce that the VFW Breakfast, a long-time community favorite, is resuming beginning this month from 7– 9:30 a.m.

The all-you-can-eat breakfast for only $6.50 per person, although donations above that amount are always welcome.

As the Post’s main fundraiser, the VFW Breakfast has special relevance because revenues allow the Post to carry out its mission of helping veterans and their families. Without these critical funds, VFW has been hard-pressed to complete its mission at full capability. Now, necessary funds will be available.

VFW Post Commander, retired Navy Chief Kim King, said, “Please know that nearly every member of the Post has had a vaccine to date.  We will do all we can to provide a safe, clean breakfast event.”

Additionally, Humana Health Care has partnered with VFW Post 10904 to pay all food costs – meaning even more funds will be available to help area veterans.

The VFW Breakfast, traditionally held the last Saturday of each month, was suspended a year ago due to the pandemic. VFW is proudly starting it back up again, better than ever.

