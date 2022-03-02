VFW all american.jpg

Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 will be hosting a fundraiser dinner to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine. It will be held Friday, March 11 at 6 p.m.at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road.

This dinner is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. The cost of the dinner will be $6.50 per person, with 100% of fundraiser proceeds directly benefitting relief efforts through Samaritan’s Purse, which is on the ground in Ukraine right now.

Dinner will be followed by a discussion of current events, facilitated by area veterans with a wide range of military experience in combat areas. They want to help our community understand the global situation from their unique perspectives.

A short prayer service will follow in support of the citizens of Ukraine.

For more information, contact Commander Kimberly King at 251-554-8836, or by email: flygal46@yahoo.com or our website: www.vfwpost10904.com

