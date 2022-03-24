For the fourth year, your Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) All-American Post 10904 is privileged to host a special Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner in Manchester.
The event will be Thursday, March 31st, at 6 PM. The event will be held at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. It is open to all Vietnam-era veterans and their families; and will feature a special, complimentary meal provided by Humana. Our guest speaker will be Al Lipphardt, VFW’s National Junior Vice Commander.
While many volunteered, and others were volun-told, their cause was just: and our troops in Vietnam never lost a single battle. It is VFW Post 10904’s duty to receive them as revered guests of honor.
Registration is required, as seating is limited to 100 guests. To register, contact VFW Commander Kimberly King at 251-554-8836 or email: flygal46@yahoo.com
