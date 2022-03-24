Patriotism

 Service members and veterans show their patriotism during a ceremony on the square.

-File photo by John Coffelt

For the fourth year, your Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) All-American Post 10904 is privileged to host a special Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner in Manchester.

"After some discussion, we have decided to cancel the Vietnam-Era Veterans event at the Square on April 2nd.  The events were a parade/walk and ceremony to begin at 10 a.m.,"  said VFW Commander Kimberly King.  
 
"The forecast is not good, with a 90% chance of strong storms.  Plus, we have had some other issues putting this together with so many other events we have had this month.  So we felt best to cancel for this year," King said. 
 
Our Vietnam-Era Veterans Dinner is most certainly still going on. That will be on Thursday, March 31st at 6 pm.  Lloyd Smith will be attending as well to bring you some Vietnam-era songs.  Again, Al Lipphardt, will be our special guest speaker with Howard Thompson as our Master of Ceremonies. All are invited to this dinner event and it is open to the public. 

The event will be Thursday, March 31st, at 6 PM. The event will be held at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. It is open to all Vietnam-era veterans and their families; and will feature a special, complimentary meal provided by Humana. Our guest speaker will be Al Lipphardt, VFW’s National Junior Vice Commander.

While many volunteered, and others were volun-told, their cause was just: and our troops in Vietnam never lost a single battle. It is VFW Post 10904’s duty to receive them as revered guests of honor.

Registration is required, as seating is limited to 100 guests. To register, contact VFW Commander Kimberly King at 251-554-8836 or email: flygal46@yahoo.com

For more information and to stay current on the latest VFW news, visit our website at

www.vfwpost10904.com

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.