Walgreens offers drive-thru service

A staff leader at Walgreens Pharmacy has posted a statement that the business has experienced phone and computer problems that have impacted the store's ability to fill prescriptions, take credit cards and process photos.   

"Just want to update everyone on the situational Walgreens. Our phones and computers are still having issues. This is effecting our ability to complete photo orders, fill prescriptions and take credit/debit cards. We are not sure when this will be fixed, but I believe the error is due to a power outage over night. Please be patient with us, as we are waiting for a fix. We appreciate your business and patience! We are happy to do whatever we can to serve our community!" the statement reads. 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.