A staff leader at Walgreens Pharmacy has posted a statement that the business has experienced phone and computer problems that have impacted the store's ability to fill prescriptions, take credit cards and process photos.
"Just want to update everyone on the situational Walgreens. Our phones and computers are still having issues. This is effecting our ability to complete photo orders, fill prescriptions and take credit/debit cards. We are not sure when this will be fixed, but I believe the error is due to a power outage over night. Please be patient with us, as we are waiting for a fix. We appreciate your business and patience! We are happy to do whatever we can to serve our community!" the statement reads.