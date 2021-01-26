Franklin County Sheriff's Office authorities are attempting to locate the three individuals that are pictured. All three are wanted on felony warrants for violation of sex offender rules. The three men are identified as David Donaldson, Jared Stewart and Mikell Moore. Anyone having any information regarding the location of any of theses individuals is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 931-962-0123.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.