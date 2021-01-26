Franklin County Sheriff's Office authorities are attempting to locate the three individuals that are pictured. All three are wanted on felony warrants for violation of sex offender rules. The three men are identified as David Donaldson, Jared Stewart and Mikell Moore. Anyone having any information regarding the location of any of theses individuals is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 931-962-0123.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Coffee County resident killed in accident
- Report: Individual from Manchester intended to ‘commit acts of violence at the inauguration’
- From Musictree to tournaments, Alderman French responds
- MPD needs community's help to identify subjects
- Cutshaw's barber shop to relocate to Tullahoma
- Man stabbed in eye during altercation
- Vaccination information for Coffee County
- Biden signs mask mandate as first executive order, says Trump left 'generous' note
- School board approves two weeks paid COVID leave
- Covid-19 update Jan. 22
Images
Videos
Local Area Events
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 31
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 2