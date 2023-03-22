Manchester City Schools is asking for additional help with providing free backpack and school supplies during the back to school WeCare event.
Family Resource Center Coordinator BJ Sylvia and social work intern Steven Granados Lopez said that this year’s need is significantly higher than previous years. So far this year, the FRC has seen an addition of 50 new students since Christmas in the addition of the others that already need help.
“Typically with our WeCare the preparation starts in April and finishes the Saturday before school starts in the fall,” Sylvia said.
“This is the first year we are asking for donations for the program. We have so many move into Manchester. Our new enrollment is unreal,” she said.
“We are trying to make sure we have funding around to keep it going,” Sylvia said.
There are two ways to help, monetary donation and purchasing prefilled backpacks.
Sylvia said that monetary donations are effective because the FRC can purchase items wholesale and have them delivered, prepacked.
Those wanting to prefill a backpack are asked to supply a specific list of recommended items, a 1-inch white view binder, composition books, plastic folders, binder pencil pouch, colored pencils, #2 pencils, Crayola Crayons, Crayola Markers, Fiskars scissors and wide ruled notebook paper.
School supply drives are a wonderful way for the public to help, but the concern is that often too many of one item will be donated (500 rulers, but no paper) or there might be items donated that the students don’t really need for class, so this program requests the prefilled backpack or a monetary donation.
Businesses or organizations needing their packs picked up can call Sylvia at 931-450-2478.
Sylvia said that she needs 400 backpacks.
“I’m seeing a lot of families that are moving here and there is just no housing. A lot of times they are forced to go into a hotel,” she said.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.