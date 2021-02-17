Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with and change to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with and change to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.