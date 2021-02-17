150109964_5433751053302506_2826143683286406212_o.jpg

The University of Tennessee Extension has shared CDC information about what food you should toss and what you can keep after a power outage. 

The infographic suggests keeping a thermometers in the refrigerator and freezer. Refrigerators should be at 40 degrees or below. Freezers should be 0 or below.

During a power outage, keep the units' doors closed as much as possible. Temperatures can be maintained four hours in the refrigerator, 48 hours in a full freezer or 24 in a half full freezer. 

The CDC says never taste food to see if it's still good. Throw out all perishable food after four hours without power.  Through out any perishable food with an unusual odor or texture or anything warmer than 40 degrees. 

If freezer food  has thawed but has not reached 40 degrees or still has ice crystals, it can be safely refrozen or cooked.  

