Winchester police seeking identity of found body

The Winchester Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death of an unknown man who was recently located on Agate Street in Winchester with no vehicle nearby, according to a press release.

The man did not have a cell phone with him, and authorities do not have an identity.

The man is described as being white with a slender build and aged in the late-20s to mid-30s.

The man has dark brown hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a short-length beard.

He was wearing a black QALO wedding band.

Anyone with information related to the case that may aid in identifying the individual is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Wilder with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crime Stoppers at 931-962-4636.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.