Winchester police seeking identity of found body

The Winchester Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death of an unknown man who was recently located on Agate Street in Winchester with no vehicle nearby, according to a press release.
The man did not have a cell phone with him, and authorities do not have an identity.
The man is described as being white with a slender build and aged in the late-20s to mid-30s.
The man has dark brown hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a short-length beard.
He was wearing a black QALO wedding band.
Anyone with information related to the case that may aid in identifying the individual is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Wilder with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crime Stoppers at 931-962-4636.