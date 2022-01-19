Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

Light rain transitioning to a few showers by morning. Snow may mix in late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Light rain transitioning to a few showers by morning. Snow may mix in late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.