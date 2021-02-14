150107712_10158430442060141_722206777436091388_n.png
The National Weather Service has advised a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.  
 
Predicted tonight is freezing rain, mainly before 5 a.m. with a low around 29 degrees F. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total nighttime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.
 
Monday: Freezing rain and sleet before 2 p.m., then rain or freezing rain between 2 p.m. and 3p.m., then freezing rain and sleet after 3 p.m. High near 32. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
 
Monday Night: Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 17. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
 
Tuesday: A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.