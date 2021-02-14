The National Weather Service has advised a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
Predicted tonight is freezing rain, mainly before 5 a.m. with a low around 29 degrees F. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total nighttime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.
Monday: Freezing rain and sleet before 2 p.m., then rain or freezing rain between 2 p.m. and 3p.m., then freezing rain and sleet after 3 p.m. High near 32. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Monday Night: Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 17. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tuesday: A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
