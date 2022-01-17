This last Saturday, the peaceful morning was shattered when two strange men allegedly entered a robbery victim’s house near the Highway 55 Flea Market.
The witness, whose name is being withheld by the Times, told the paper her brother was warming up his truck around 7:30 a.m. when her Chihuahua started barking.
The woman walked into her living room to find two men standing there. Men she did not know.
Startled by the intrusion, she asks the men, “Who are you? Do I know you?”
The witness said that the two men let on like they knew her, but she insisted to them she didn’t know them. Trying to move things along and get them out, she asks them what they need.
One of the men says that they were out of gas.
“Let me get my clothes, and I’ll help you with that,” she replies.
According to the witness, the two men were at this point acting pretty nice. She starts to feel a little optimism about the situation and grabs her wallet and a bag with some money in it.
“When I started the car, they jumped on me. They grabbed my wallet,my everything. The only thing they didn’t get was my phone, but we fought for a little while in my driveway,” she said
“I was fighting to keep my stuff,” the victim said. “They weren’t hitting me; they didn’t have no weapons or anything.
“They were wanting my stuff. They jerked my keys out of the column…” she said.
Then one of her attackers went around to the side of a truck and, according to the witness, picked up a machete.
“He said, ‘If you don’t let this stuff go, I’m going to have to hurt you,’ so I just let it go. I just said I think you’re on camera,” the victim said.
The witness gave responding officers a detailed description of the attackers and their vehicle, which was parked on the far side of a local welding shop.
“When the car drove off, I didn’t know they had a third person,” she said. “The gas jug they had was mine. They had a sock wrapped around it so they didn’t get their DNA on it, but the investigator took the sock with him,” she notes.
Soon after the police responded and issued a BOLO alert for the vehicle, the car was pulled over on Highway 130 in Franklin County.
“I gave them such a perfect description of the car, they picked them up in like 25 minutes,” she said.
The witness said that investigators were surprised that someone chose that house at random. She maintains that she has no connection to the attackers.
“I don’t know anybody. I’ve never seen them before in my life,” she said.
“These people are telling the police that we had a deal going on -- crack cocaine. “I’m not a drug dealer.”
The victim said that she is missing her phone, her wallet and items, including cash, from the bank.
“If you have my stuff, I need it. I don’t have my driver’s license, my bank card, no phone, no car keys and no house key. What am I going to do?”
“I need my stuff. I don’t care about that money, but I need my stuff,” she said.
“I want to ask (the attackers) why did you drive all the way down and pick me?”
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Darius Lankford, 38, and Leo Anthony Sewell, 44, of Huntsville and charged them with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. Sewell also faces an additional charge for aggravated sexual battery.