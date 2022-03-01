Westwood Middle School prepares to open another show, but this time they are holding it at the Manchester Arts Center instead of the school gym. The sixth through eighth grade cast and crew will present Joe Pietro’s jukebox musical, “All Shook Up, Young at Part” on March 3, 4, and 5 at 7 p.m. and on March 5 and 6 at 2 p.m.
The musical, featuring all Elvis music and an Elvis-type lead character, is set in a depressed 1950s town. When “Chad” pulls into town on his motorcycle, cast member Natalie Cronnon, who plays Miss Sandra, says he “gives everyone a jump-start to life…. Chad is the life of the party.”
Theatre 1 student Alyssa Davidson said, “I think our show is something different and not what you normally see middle schoolers doing. I hope people find it fun and interesting. The show plays a racial [divide] and has a powerful message: it doesn’t matter the color of your skin because love is love.” Austin Graydon, also from Theatre 1, added, “You cannot love someone based on their looks. You have to see past that and realize who they are inside.”
The show is based on Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night that Karen Lewis’s Theatre 1 students studied and then took a field trip to see together this fall. With that background the students made stronger connections with the school play.
“Mrs. Lewis has worked so hard for us, and the dedication is apparent. The thought of this being her last year is heart-breaking, but all things come to an end eventually. I am super grateful that I get to spend time with her for her last show. With this being my eight grade year, we go out together,” lead female Anna Reed said. Lewis will be retiring at the end of the school year after starting at Westwood in 1999.
Isaiah Deadman said, “My favorite part of the process has been getting to work with everyone. Mrs. Lewis has made us work in groups, and she has made us figure things out as a team. This is our show, and we need to work together to make everything happen,”
One of the female quartet, Maddy Carter observed, “[This project has] changed my view a lot; not everything in this play is about one person, and working as a cast you make decisions together as a team. Building a family during this play has definitely been the best. I have gotten close with people I never thought I would get along with. I feel honored to be in her last show. She is such a loving person. It’s sad to think this is her last show but we will make it her best.”
“Rehearsals, preparation, and the cast have made me have high expectations for any other shows that I might do because rehearsals are super fun, preparation hasn’t been hard, and the cast is full of good people. [Being in the show] gives me a sense of pride because Mrs. Lewis wanted to stay here to finish the play for us, but it also makes me feel pressure to make All Shook Up the best play she has ever done so she ends her teaching career proud of herself and all of the amazing things she has done,” said Theatre 1 student Sarah Shedd.
Tickets for the show are $11 for adults and $6 for students. Online ticket sales have already started through http://millenniumrep.org.