Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators are attempting to locate a missing female.
Dixie Barton Willams (white female, 27 years old) was last seen on Sunday Feb. 14 at approximately 6:00pm traveling in a red truck with a male individual identified as Jaime in the Manchester area. Ms. Williams may seem to have memory loss or display erratic behavior due to a medical condition. Ms. Williams is 5’3” and 110lbs. She is believed to be in the Middle Tennessee area (Winchester,Manchester, Tullahoma). If anyone has any information regarding Ms. Willams whereabouts please contact Inv. Kalyn Machuta of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-307-6068 or 931-962-0123. You may also contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840.