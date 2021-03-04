The City of Manchester Public Works Department will be paving the following streets today, Jan. 31: Oak Street from Rayburn Street to Moore Street, and Moore Street from Spring Street to Oak Street. Please avoid these areas if possible.
The City of Manchester has announced that Doak Road will be closed for much of the day Friday, March 5.
 
"The City of Manchester Public Works will have Doak Rd closed from White Oak Dr. to Belmar Rd. on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the replacement of tile. Please avoid this area if possible," the announcement said. 

