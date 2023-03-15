The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers will host its Agribee contest April 16 at the Coffee County Central High School theater. The event is open to fourth and fifth grade students attending Coffee County, Manchester City and Tullahoma City Schools.
The Agribee is a define and spell bee using agriculture related words. A list of 100 words and definitions will be used for the competition. The words can be found and downloaded from Coffee County Farm Bureau Facebook page or are available for pick-up at The Farm Bureau Office in Manchester.
If additional words are needed due to number of participants, an extra word list will be sent to all who turn in an application.
The event will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at CCCHS, and is open to the public. A $3 charge will be collected upon entry to support the Isaiah House. All students are free.
Students interested in participating must complete an application with parent signature by Friday, March 24. Applications are available at the Coffee County Farm Bureau, 225 E. Main St., Manchester.
Agribee winners will receive: 1st Place- free trip to 4-H camp and $100 cash/gift card, 2nd Place- free trip to 4-H camp and $50 cash/ gift card, 3rd Place- free trip to 4-H camp and $25 cash/ gift card.
