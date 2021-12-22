Arnold Engineering Development Complex team member Susumu Cherrix carries gifts Dec. 6, 2021, purchased by Arnold Air Force Base personnel during the 2021 Angel Tree drive from storage in the former barber shop at Arnold AFB to a nearby loading dock. From there, the gifts were loaded for transport off the base to be wrapped and readied for distribution. The workforce at Arnold provided Christmas gifts for more than 200 area children during the latest Angel Tree campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley Hicks)