Mr. Richard Lee Arnold, age 78, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Arnold was born in Fayetteville, to his late parents Robert Thomas Arnold and Ethel Uldine Fisher Arnold. He worked for the Carrier Corporation in the coil shop. Mr. Arnold was a member of Wards Chapel Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Bush. Mr. Arnold is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Arnold; son, Richie (Tracy) Arnold; daughter, Pam (Mark) Moreland; brother, David (Pat) Arnold; sisters, Frances (George) Reynolds and Bobbi Brothers; grandchildren, Robert (Haley) Arnold and Richelle (Timmy) Fults; great grandchild, Erik Lapczynski. Family received friends on Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with James Cossey and Tony Ferrell officiating. Burial followed in Welker Cemetery in Manchester.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>