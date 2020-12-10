Local bakery Mercantile Café/Sweet Simplicity donated a custom-decorated cake to wish Lorene Bratcher a happy 100th birthday Dec. 10.
Manchester woman Lorene Bratcher celebrated her 100th birthday her home with a day-long celebration with friends and family. Bratcher is originally from Beech Grove. She said that hard work is the key to her longevity.
“I started working when I was 10 and I haven’t quit yet,” Bratcher said.
She worked on the family farm until she got hired at Star Union factory and stayed there until she had her children. When they got older, she returned to work at the shoe factory and remained there 30 years. She is an avid gardener and canner.
“I’ve had a lot of good neighbors. A lot has passed away,” she said.
Bratcher said that she has two children, a son and daughter, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.