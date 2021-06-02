Becky is pleased to announce the addition of Jake Eddy and Wes Lee to the Becky Buller Band.
Jake Eddy, who joins the Becky Buller Band as the lead guitar player and harmony/occasional lead singer, was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to a family of musicians. Jake began playing professionally at the age of fourteen with Melvin Goins. His guitar playing, influenced by bluegrass and jazz, is showcased on his soon to be released self-titled debut album of fiddle tunes which features such greats as Bryan Sutton and Kenny Smith.
Wes Lee is a former MerleFest mandolin champion from Gainesville, Georgia, who previously performed with Becky in Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike. His picking was featured on Valerie's That's What Love Can Do album. For the past 16 years, Wes has worked for the further processing division Springer Mountain Farms and is currently a senior coordinator. He jumped at the chance to play music again with friends he considers family.
"I'm so excited to have these two talented gents in the band," said Becky. "I know you'll enjoy what they have to offer."
Catch the new lineup this Saturday at the world-famous Station Inn both in person and online via Station Inn TV.
