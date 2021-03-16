161773025_263433108720787_6830489776685110244_o.jpg
Bonnaroo spokesman Jeff Cuellar and Great Stage Park has announced an upcoming live music event at the Bonnaroo Property 
 
According to the post "Concerts On The Farm, a socially distanced live music experience begin(s) this May at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN."
 
Performances will be by Billy Strings, Jon Pardi and
The Avett Brothers. 
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 19 at 10 a.m. 