Due to concern of the surge of cases in Tennessee, The Arts Center of Cannon County  has canceled  the in person performances of "FROM CHARLEY: A CHRISTMAS CAROL."
 
"Our cast and crew have worked incredibly hard on this production, therefore, we are still exploring options of offering this production
virtually, as well as live performances at the end of 2021. Be sure to keep an eye on our website and social media pages for more information.
In other news, these times are tough for non essential businesses like ourselves so please take the time this holiday season to check out the several GivingTuesday fundraisers that our volunteers have started. Facebook has promised to match as much as they can if you donate today. Anything is greatly appreciated and we thank you for your continued support of the arts in Tennessee.
Happy Holidays and stay safe everyone.
Much Love,
The Arts Center of Cannon County

