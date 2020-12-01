Ring in the holidays with  ‘White Christmas’ 

Millennium Repertory Company concludes its 2020 season at the Manchester Arts Center with “White Christmas,” opening Friday, Dec. 3.
The Christmas classic centers on song-and-dance team Bob and Phil who follow singing sisters Betty and Judy to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge. The show is filled with Irving Berlin favorites like “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “Count Your Blessings,” “Sisters” and, of course, “White Christmas.”
Local actors Jonathon Duke, Landon Spangler, Stephanie Whiting and Laurie Burger head up a cast that includes Doreen Schulz Gibson, Michael T. Hansen, Kayleen Costello, Roy Adams, Jacob Gray, and Ethan Cusick, along with an amazing dance ensemble.
“White Christmas” runs Dec. 3 -13, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931-570-4489.
MAC is located just off the Manchester square at 128 E. Main St. Seating is limited, with social distancing in effect, and face coverings are required.