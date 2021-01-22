Tullahoma's South Jackson Civic has postponed several shows in the 2021.
Small groups will be meeting according to guidelines to prepare for Spring shows.
The following January and February shows have been postponed but tickets may still be purchased through calling the Box Office at 931-455-5321:
Comedian Henry Cho's new date is Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
Jazz on Jackson – Eric Mintel Quartet “Tribute to Dave Brubeck” – new date is Friday April 30 at 7 p.m.
Community Playhouse at South Jackson – “Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens” – new date - Thursday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 19
Show times are listed at southjackson.org and through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Support the theater during this time by donating at southjackson.org.
Offices will be open to the public Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
In the release, South Jackson thanked patrons for keeping the venue open despite the pandemic.
"We would like to take a moment to thank our amazing donors, sponsors, and patrons that have supported us all year and made it possible for us to keep South Jackson alive in (2021)," it read.
Here's to a Happy New Year with more stories to tell, shows to see and memories to be made.
